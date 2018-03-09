Record breaking number of patients on trolleys this week

This week saw a record breaking number of patients on trolleys at hospitals nationwide.

The INMO is this evening repeating their call for an emergency period in the Irish public health service with 3112 people awaiting admission to hospitals this week.

At Letterkenny University Hospital, a total of 130 patients waited on a bed this week, the highest figure was recorded today at 42.

Phil Ni Sheaghdha, General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says it’s impossible for staff to cope: