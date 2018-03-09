Reaction – LYIT Ladies beat Garda to win O’Regan Shield

The LYIT Ladies Soccer side won the O’Regan Shield at the Inter-varsities finals this afternoon.

The Letterkenny side beat Garda College in the decider 2-1 at the University of Limerick.

Zoe Green who scored a hat trick in Thursday’s semi final netted the opening goal in the first half. Zoe McGlynn added the second.

Green was also named Player of the tournament.

The two sides will meet again next Monday 12th in the CUFL Division One League Final in Abbostown.

LYIT Coach Johnny Baird was delighted to take the win…