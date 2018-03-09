Les Misérables Trip with Highland Radio – Watch this space!

The critically acclaimed Broadway Production of Les Misérables is coming to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from the 5th of December 2018 to the 12th of January 2018!

Watch this space and keep an eye on our Social Media as Highland Radio will be bringing you a fantastic deal for a trip to this amazing musical.

The magnificent score of “LES MISÉRABLES” includes the songs, “I Dreamed a Dream”, “On My Own”, “Stars”, “Bring Him Home”, “Do You Hear the People Sing?”, “One Day More”, “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables”, “Master Of The House” and many more.