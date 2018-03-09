Horgan can’t fault players efforts in Shels draw



Finn Harps drew 1-1 with Shelbourne in their opening game of the First Division on Friday night at Finn Park

Michael O’Connor scored on his competitive debut for Harps to give the home side the lead but Shelbourne equalise before the break.

After waiting two weeks to kick a ball in the Division, the Harps are straight back into action on Monday night against the Mayo League in the EA Sports Cup and then make the trip to Cork to play Cobh on St Patrick’s Day.