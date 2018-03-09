Further Donegal success at World Tug of War Indoors

St. Pats from County Louth have finished the World Club Championships today in Xuzhou in China having won all 4 Men’s Club Golds – in the 560kg, 600kg, 640kg & 680kg.

Sean Doherty from Buncrana was part of the team which pulled for victory in the 680kg category today.

Doherty has followed the success of Cardonagh man Gerard Porter who pulled in the 560kg win on Thursday.

In an unprecedented performance at the Championships, St. Pats swept through the opposition – beating Gaztedi from the Basque Country in the 560kg, Angangshiye from China in the 640kg on Day 1 & Tinto Farmers from Scotland in the 600kg and Deinum-Britsum from Holland in the 680kg on Day 2.

St. Pats were the top club going into this Championships, being reigning World Champions in 3 of the 4 Men’s weights and they have now gone one better.

The St. Pats squad will now done the green jerseys to represent Ireland in all 4 weights over the next two days in the Closed World International Championships.

The St. Pats panel at these Championships are as follows; Gary Conway, Hugh Óg Conway, Seán Conway, Martin Shields, Michael Owen McGreehan, Liam Fitzpatrick, PJ Griffin, Declan Griffin, Tommy Griffin, Warren Conway, Ciarán Fitzpatrick, Gerald Porter, Shaun Doherty & Ronan Casey, coached by Hugh Mór Conway.