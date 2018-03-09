Fantastic Door Prize at Highland Radio’s Birthday Bash!

Highland Radio’s Birthday Bash is coming up this Monday, the 12th of March, and to celebrate we have a great door prize to give away on the night!

One lucky winner on the night will receive 1 night with Dinner, Bed & Breakfast for two in the Salthill Hotel in Galway, courtesy of the Salthill Hotel.

To be in with a chance on the night, all you have to do is make you’ve filled out the back of your ticket with your details, as seen in the image below 🙂

Best of luck, and we can’t wait to see you all on Monday night! 🙂 Don’t forget, if you don’t have your tickets yet, you can buy them here!