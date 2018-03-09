Details of Derry’s first game at the New Brandywell Stadium

Derry City’s first game back at Brandywell is next Monday 12th March against Limerick FC.

Tickets for the game are now on sale at the usual outlets and online at Derrycityfc.net. Because of the reduced capacity it is essential that supporters get their tickets as soon as possible. There is no guarantee that there will be tickets available at the stadium on the night.

Parking is available at the College field as well as in the Showgrounds area of Brandywell complex. There is also a parking facility at Foyle Valley Railway. Supporters are asked to avoid any parking on Lone Moor Road or surrounding streets which should be kept clear for the Emergency Services and local residents.

There are a limited number of disabled parking bays within the ground. Anyone requiring one of these must contact the club and provide relevant documentation. No vehicles will be permitted inside the club car park without prior permission.

Any adult can bring a maximum of 2 children into the game however only those with tickets will be permitted into the Mark Farren stand.

Only season ticket holders with appropriate access can be admitted to the hospitality area. Again there will only be limited space available early on. Those who haven’t yet received their season tickets should by now have received temporary tickets complete with access details.

First aid will, as always be available inside the ground and CCTV will be operational within the ground.

In keeping with Council policy, all of the Brandywell Stadium is a no-smoking zone.

Supporters are asked to co-operate with club Stewards at all times to try to ensure the enjoyment and safety of all.