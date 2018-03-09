Derry and Donegal players among FAI International Awards

The nominees for the 2017 FAI International Awards have been revealed.

Derry men Shane Duffy and James McClean are two of nominations for the Senior Player of the Year. Darren Randolph is the third.

Duffy has also be named in the Young International category while McCLean is nominated in two of three goals of the year, he scored against Uruguay and Wales.

Donegal’s Amy Boyle Carr is nominated in the u16 Women’s International section, Jimmy Bradley of Cockhill Celtic is among the Intermediate nominees and St Eunan’s College student Shane Blaney is included in the Schools International Player of the Year.

2017 ‘Three’ FAI International Awards Nominees

Senior International Player of the Year

Shane Duffy

James McClean

Darren Randolph

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year

Megan Campbell

Denise O’Sullivan

Harriet Scott

Young International Player of the Year

Cyrus Christie

Shane Duffy

Callum O’Dowda

International Goal of the Year

James McClean v Uruguay

James McClean v Wales

Jonathan Walters v Austria

Under 21 International Player of the Year

Harry Charsley

Josh Cullen

Olamide Shodipo

Under 19 International Player of the Year

Zachary Elbouzedi

Jayson Molumby

Declan Rice

Under 19 Women’s International Player of the Year

Niamh Farrelly

Alex Kavanagh

Lucy McCartan

Under 17 International Player of the Year

Aaron Bolger

Aaron Connolly

Adam Idah

Under 17 Women’s International of the Year

Sadhbh Doyle

Heather Payne

Tiegan Ruddy

Under 16 International Player of the Year

Barry Coffey

Jason Knight

Max Murphy

Under 16 Women’s International Player of the Year

Amy Boyle Carr

Aoife Slattery

Emily Whelan

Under 15 Men’s International Player of the Year

Seamas Keogh

Sean Kennedy

Troy Parrott

Junior International Player of the Year

Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic)

Chris Higgins (St Michael’s)

David Joyce (Clonmel Celtic)

Intermediate Player of the Year

Jimmy Bradley (Cockhill Celtic)

Brian Fitzgerald (Cobh Wanderers)

Aidan Roche (Liffey Wanderers)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year

Sean McLoughlin (UCC)

Daire O’Connor (UCD)

Ross Then (DCU)

Schools International Player of the Year

Shane Blaney (St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny)

Neil Farrugia (St Andrew’s College, Blackrock)

John Martin (Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown)

Football For All International Player of the Year

David Bissett (Homeless World Cup squad)

Gary Hoey (Amputee squad)

Gary Messitt (Cerebral Palsy squad)

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year

Sean Maguire (Cork City)

Conor McCormack (Cork City)

Patrick McEleney (Dundalk)

Special Merit

Jimmy Magee