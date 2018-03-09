Derry and Donegal players among FAI International Awards

The nominees for the 2017 FAI International Awards have been revealed.
Derry men Shane Duffy and James McClean are two of nominations for the Senior Player of the Year. Darren Randolph is the third.
Duffy has also be named in the Young International category while McCLean is nominated in two of three goals of the year, he scored against Uruguay and Wales.
Donegal’s Amy Boyle Carr is nominated in the u16 Women’s International section, Jimmy Bradley of Cockhill Celtic is among the Intermediate nominees and St Eunan’s College student Shane Blaney is included in the Schools International Player of the Year.
2017 ‘Three’ FAI International Awards Nominees
Senior International Player of the Year
Shane Duffy
James McClean
Darren Randolph
Senior Women’s International Player of the Year
Megan Campbell
Denise O’Sullivan
Harriet Scott
Young International Player of the Year
Cyrus Christie
Shane Duffy
Callum O’Dowda
International Goal of the Year
James McClean v Uruguay
James McClean v Wales
Jonathan Walters v Austria
Under 21 International Player of the Year
Harry Charsley
Josh Cullen
Olamide Shodipo
Under 19 International Player of the Year
Zachary Elbouzedi
Jayson Molumby
Declan Rice
Under 19 Women’s International Player of the Year
Niamh Farrelly
Alex Kavanagh
Lucy McCartan
Under 17 International Player of the Year
Aaron Bolger
Aaron Connolly
Adam Idah
Under 17 Women’s International of the Year
Sadhbh Doyle
Heather Payne
Tiegan Ruddy
Under 16 International Player of the Year
Barry Coffey
Jason Knight
Max Murphy
Under 16 Women’s International Player of the Year
Amy Boyle Carr
Aoife Slattery
Emily Whelan
Under 15 Men’s International Player of the Year
Seamas Keogh
Sean Kennedy
Troy Parrott
Junior International Player of the Year
Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic)
Chris Higgins (St Michael’s)
David Joyce (Clonmel Celtic)
Intermediate Player of the Year
Jimmy Bradley (Cockhill Celtic)
Brian Fitzgerald (Cobh Wanderers)
Aidan Roche (Liffey Wanderers)
Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year
Sean McLoughlin (UCC)
Daire O’Connor (UCD)
Ross Then (DCU)
Schools International Player of the Year
Shane Blaney (St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny)
Neil Farrugia (St Andrew’s College, Blackrock)
John Martin (Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown)
Football For All International Player of the Year
David Bissett (Homeless World Cup squad)
Gary Hoey (Amputee squad)
Gary Messitt (Cerebral Palsy squad)
SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year
Sean Maguire (Cork City)
Conor McCormack (Cork City)
Patrick McEleney (Dundalk)
Special Merit
Jimmy Magee