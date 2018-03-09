Ballybofey/ Stranorlar wastewater treatment plant receives major investment

Irish Water have announced plans to invest almost €9 million as part of the upgrade of the Ballybofey and Stranorlar wastewater treatment plant.

Upon completion of these works, the plant will comply with European wastewater directives with the provision of a new process stream and equipment to increase the capacity of the wastewater treatment plant.

Work is due to commence next month with an estimated completion time of 16 months.

Colm Claffey, Irish Water’s Infrastructure Programme Regional Lead for the North West says this is part of a major investment for Donegal:

Local Councillor Patrick McGowan says its about future-proofing: