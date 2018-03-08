Tug of War World Gold for Gerard Porter

Carndonagh’s Gerard Porter, has won Gold at the 2018 World Indoor Tug of War Championships in China.

The Inishown man was part of the St Pat’s team from Courtbane in County Louth which were crowned world champions in the 560kg International club category.

They beat Gaztedi from France in the final.

Gerard is joined on the St Pat’s team by Gary Conway, Hugh Óg Conway, Seán Conway, Michael Owen McGreehan, Liam Fitzpatrick, Tom Griffin and PJ Griffin. Coached by Hugh Mór Conway.

Pat’s also won Gold in the 640 but Porter wasn’t involved.

Three pullers from Clonmany are also in China with Shaun Doherty pulling for Pats at a different weight and Andrew McGonigle and Dan Harkin pulling for Mountain View.

Club competitions continue on Friday while pullers will also been involved with Ireland in the Internationals on Saturday and Sunday.

The 2020 Indoor World’s will be held at the Aura Centre in Letterkenny.