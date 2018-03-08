Seamus Coleman back on an Ireland squad list

Martin O’Neill has named a provisional 30 man squad for the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming international friendly against Turkey.

Seamus Coleman has been recalled almost a year after breaking his leg in the World Cup qualifier against Wales.

Declan Rice has earned a first call-up, after a string of impressive performances for West Ham.

There are also first senior call-ups for goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams and Enda Stevens.

Greg Cunningham, Alan Judge, and Sean Maguire are named following long-term injuries.

Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clarke and James McClean are also included.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Declan Rice (West Ham United), John Egan (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Alex Pearce (Derby County), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), David Meyler (Hull City), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), Liam Kelly (Reading), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)