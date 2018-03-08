LYIT Ladies Soccer and Basketball sides into Colleges Finals

The LYIT Ladies are through to the O’Regan Cup Intervarsities Final.

In Thursday’s semi final they beat IT Blanchardstown 8- 2 at the University of Limerick.

Zoe Green scored a hat trick with Zoe McGlynn, Lauren Creggan and Aisling Grieve scoring the rest.

They will now face the Garda College in the Final on Friday at 12noon in Limerick.

The two sides will meet again next Monday 12th in the CUFL Division One League Final in Abbostown.

Meanwhile the LYIT Ladies Basketball side are through to the Division 2 League Final.

On Thursday afternoon they defeated Limerick 100 to 39 to make the final which will be played on Tuesday 13th March in Dublin.