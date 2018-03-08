Inquest into death of Kathleen Thompson in Derry in 1971 continues

A barrister for the family of Kathleen Thompson said today that ballistic reports ‘could not exclude’ the possibility that the shot that killed her was fired from a gun pressed through a gap in a fence at almost point blank range.

Karen Quinlivan QC was questioning Soldier D on the fourth day of a fresh inquest into the death of the 47-year-old mother of six, who was shot on November 6 1971.

Ms Quinlivan put it to the soldier that the reports suggested that it was possible ‘the shot that killed Kathleen Thompson could have been fired by him putting his gun at one of the gaps in the fence’.

The soldier replied ‘that is outrageous. ‘

Ms. Quinlivan suggested if he did that, he cold bloodily murdered her.

This was rejected by the witness.

It was also put to the witness that changes he made between his 1971 statement and later ones he made were designed to put him in a better position and provide greater justification for the shots he fired in 1971.

Again he rejected this suggestion, and maintained that he believed he had come under fire.

The barrister put it to Soldier D that there never was a shot fired from the garden of 129 Rathlin Drive and he was lying when he suggested there was.

The witness replied: “No I am not lying”.

The inquest continues.