Funding application for Riverine Project declined

Donegal County Council has confirmed a funding application for The Riverine Project has been declined.

The application from Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council was unsuccessful in securing funding from The Special EU Programmes Body’s PEACE IV Shared Spaces Programme.

Councillor Gary Doherty says this is a devastating blow for the project but he is hopeful another application can be made.

The Riverine project is considered a key community regeneration project for the Strabane and Lifford areas in terms of creating a new community park that would positively transform the physical and social character of both towns and their wider hinterlands.

Councillor Doherty says both councils are more determined than ever to bring the project to fruition: