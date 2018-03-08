Footballers must be free to choose who to play for – Mc Cartey

A Derry MLA has hit out at Northern Ireland football manager Michael O’Neill, whio has said he wanta a gentleman’s agreement with his Republic of Ireland counterpart Martin O’Neill to prevent players switching to the Republic.

Players born on the island of Ireland have the right to represent either the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland and can switch, as long as they have not already played in an official competition at senior international level for either country.

Michael O’Neill told the Irish Daily Mail the number of players that have opted to play for the Republic and not made a senior appearance is in double figures.

Foyle MLA Raymond Mc Cartney says the rights of players to play for who they wish must be respected……….