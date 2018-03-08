Finn Harps v Shelbourne Preview – Harps Manager Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps will finally get their League of Ireland First Division season up and running against Shelbourne on Friday night.

It’s been a difficult couple of weeks for the club with three consecutive match postponements.

Harps have injury concerns with three of their most experienced players doubtful – skipper Ciaran Coll (ankle) and the midfield pair of Paddy McCourt (groin) and Gareth Harkin (knee).

There will however, be a group of players in the squad that will be making their senior debuts in Ballybofey.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan looked ahead to the game with Highland’s Oisin Kelly this week.

The club have had to be patient but Ollie has been taking the positives from the situation….

Diarmaid Doherty will have LIVE regular updates on Highland this Friday night from Finn Harps v Shelbourne at Finn Park in association with McGettigan’s Applegreen and Centra Store Lifford. Kick Off 8pm