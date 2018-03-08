Donegal has third highest number of ghost estates in Ireland

The Governments 2017 Annual Progress Report on Actions to Address Unfinished Housing Developments has revealed that Donegal has one of the largest number of unfinished housing developments in the country.

The Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Damien English has welcomed the reduction of 91% in the number of ‘unfinished’ developments nationwide since 2010.

He says the ‘ghost’ estates of the past are largely gone, but should not be forgotten as regards the lessons to be learned.

The number of unfinished housing developments in Donegal is down 25% since 2016.

However, the number of ghost estates in the county is the third highest in Ireland with 21 unfinished developments, 13 of those are now occupied.

Nationally, vacancy levels have been reduced significantly within developments identified as unfinished, 61 vacant units remain in Donegal.

Meanwhile, the number of remaining empty developments per Local Authority is 8 in Donegal, again one of the highest figures in the country.

There is 1 ghost estate of which NAMA has security over remaining in the county, down from 2 in previous years.