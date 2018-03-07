Tyrone v Donegal Preview – Donegal Manager Declan Bonner

Donegal are fine tuning their plans for this weekend’s re-fixed league derby game with Tyrone at Healy Park in Omagh.

It’s a crucial tie for both sides who are fighting relegation in the bottom half of the Division One table.

Donegal won the recent McKenna Cup Final between the sides but with so much on the line this time around, it’s a game that’s tight to call.

Over the course of the past week, Michael Carroll and Peter Boyle moved away from panel.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner says the players in the squad are working hard ahead of Saturday’s tie…

Tyrone v Donegal will be LIVE on Highland Radio this Saturday across the north west on air and online at www.highlandradio.com Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh from 6.45pm for full LIVE match coverage.