Three Donegal footballers win Rustlers CFAI Plate Final

IT Sligo FC first team won the Rustlers CFAI Plate Final beating GMIT Galway 3 – 1 this week.

Timmy Govorov from Bundoran, and Conor Blaney and Jason Quinn from Letterkenny and the rest of squad were in high spirits after the match which took place on Tuesday.

The team will also play against Limerick IT in the Rustlers Division 1 Final next Monday, 12 March at the FAI headquarters in Abbottstown, Dublin.

A win in the upcoming match will see IT Sligo FC return to the College & Universities Football Premier League.

The team made the Division 1 final after beating Blanchardstown IT 5 – 4 on penalties after a 1 – 1 extra time draw in the semi-final playoff.

Many of IT Sligo’s players in the squad, including Jason Quinn, are on the Institute’s Sports Scholarship Programme which helps talented student athletes reach their sporting potential.

Up to 20 new scholarships and bursaries are awarded each year under the scheme and students who are rewarded scholarships receive mentoring support, training guidance and other value-added support.

The overall aim of the scheme is to recruit, manage and develop players/athletes with exceptional ability to position IT Sligo as a premier centre of sporting performance.

Assistant Coach Darragh Healy said: “We are absolutely delighted with the win, we played against a really good GMIT team today and managed to come out on top. It is no more than the squad deserve.

“We have had a small squad of players who have worked tirelessly all year. They are such a talented group and it is a pleasure for myself and Colm Jinks [Head Coach of IT Sligo FC] to guide them along the way.

“We also owe a lot to the Sligo IT Soccer Committee who have provided us with everything we have asked for and a special mention to Colin Feehily who organises everything for us on a daily basis. We look forward to the league final next Monday against Limerick IT.”