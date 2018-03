A significant water outage has been reported in South Inishowen once again with hundreds of people affected in the town of Muff and surrounding area.

Irish Water was alerted to the suspected pipe burst earlier this morning with a crew tasked to fix it.

A restoration has not yet been given but water is expected to be out for a number of hours.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr. Jack Murray: