People in Donegal invited to have their say on future of Europe

People are being invited to have their say on the future of Europe at a special event in Letterkenny tomorrow tonight.

The event, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny, will discuss Ireland post Brexit and the implications for Irish people.

The Citizens’ Dialogue is one of five taking place around the country over the next three months and admission is free and it gets underway at 6pm.

EU Affairs Minister Helen McEntee will be in attendance and says the format of the event will give individuals an opportunity to express their views: