Motion on Sustainable Seaweed Harvesting comes before Dail

The Dail has been told that the issuing of licences to commercial seaweed companies could compromise the livelihoods of traditional seaweed harvesters in counties like Donegal.

Deputy Thomas Pringle and Galway Deputy Catherine Connolly moved a motion this afternoon calling for the preservation of local harvesting rights in island, coastal and rural communities.

The government has moved a counter motion, saying that it supports the spirit of the motion, but wants a debate to ensure the resource is managed in the best way possible.

However, Deputy Pringle told the Dail while traditional methods are more sustainable, the government seems to be coming down in support of big companies: