Livelihood of traditional seaweed harvesters in Donegal under threat, says TD

It’s been claimed that the livelihood of traditional seaweed harvesters in Donegal and elsewhere is under threat of impending commercialisation.

A Dail motion is being introduced later today calling for the preservation of their rights in island, coastal and rural communities.

Deputy Thomas Pringle believes that Donegal would be greatly affected if a number of companies awaiting a decision on their applications for a licence to harvest are granted access.

He says the Government need to initiate sufficient regulations to protect local people: