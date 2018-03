Hill Farmers in Donegal are being urged to attend a meeting in Carndonagh tomorrow night to discuss what needs to be prioritised in the new EU Common Agriculture Policy.

Meetings will also take place this month in Killybegs, Falcarragh and Brockagh.

The meeting is being hosted by the INHFA, which claims the sector it represents was not represented at previous discussions on the direction of the CAP.

Henry O’Donnell is the INHFA’s representative in Donegal…………..