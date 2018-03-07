Ger Doherty nominated for Player of the Month award

Derry City Captain Ger Doherty is one of six nominations for the first SSE Airtricity League Player of the Month award.

The Candystrips stopper had impressive individual performances in February capped off by a penalty save and clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Bohemians.

Cork City have two players nominated – hat-trick hero against Sligo, Graham Cummins is joined by former Sligo winger Kieran Sadlier.

Also up for the gong are Bohemians defender Dan Casey, Dundalk defender Dan Cleary, and after his wonder-strike against St Pats – Waterford’s Bastien Hery.

The winner will be announced early next week.