Crana Fest Canoeing to return later this year

The Crana Fest canoeing event will return to Buncrana in October this year.

The 2017 running of Ireland’s leading canoeing challenge was cancelled due to the devastating floods last August.

With work in the area to be completed this year, Crana Fest has been given the go ahead for the weekend of the 20th and 21st of October.

The best canoeists in Ireland are expected back to Buncrana bringing around a quarter of a million euro to the local economy.

Adrian Harkin of Inish Adventures is one of the organisers of the event: