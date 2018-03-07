Colaiste Ailigh seal All Ireland Final spot

Colaiste Ailigh are through to the All Ireland Post Primary Schools Brother Edmund Ignatius Cup Final.

The Letterkenny side beat Colaiste na Trocaire from Rathkeale in Limerick 5-8 to 4-8 after extra-time at the Abbotstown Centre of Excelence in Dublin.

They scored three goals in the final ten minutes to force extra time.

They carried that momentum, scoring two further goals to seal the victory and a place in the All Ireland Final.

Tom Comack will have reaction to Colasite Ailigh’s fantastic win on tonight’s GAA Programme which airs at 8.30pm