Angry scenes as brothers appear in court charged with Karol Kelly murder

There were angry scenes in court today in Derry as two brothers appeared charged with the murder of Karol Kelly.

20 year old Gary Anderson and his brother, 19-year-old Sean Anderson, with an address at Grafton Street, Derry are charged with the murder of the 35-year-old on March 4th.

There were around 30 police officers in the courtroom for the brief hearing who formed a cordon along both sides of the court.

Two men who were in the public gallery were taken to the cells for contempt of court after they shouted at the defendants.

One man also had to be removed prior to the hearing because he was holding up a photo of the deceased towards the dock.

Before the defendants were brought into the dock, District Judge Barney McElholm asked that the court proceedings be conducted in a ‘dignified and respectful manner’.

He said; “There is a man dead here. I realise tensions and emotions are running high but I will not tolerate bad behaviour on anyone’s part. This is a necessary part of the court process and they will be conducted in a dignified manner. Anyone who disrupts the court risks an immediate prison sentence’.

He asked everyone in the public gallery to take their seats, however a number of people remained standing.

As the charges were read to the brothers, people in the public gallery sitting with the family of Mr Kelly began shouting towards the defendants.

The judge asked for the court to be cleared apart from the direct family members of Mr Kelly.

However, one male who was permitted to stay had to be removed as he continued to shout at the defendants.

An investigating officer told the court she believed she could connect the brothers to the charge.

Under cross examination from defence solicitor Kevin Casey, she confirmed that the deceased had made a number of threats towards the defendants prior to the alleged incident.

The officer also confirmed that a short time before the alleged incident Mr Kelly and another man had entered the Anderson family home and assaulted the brothers.

She said that Gary Anderson sustained ‘common assault’ type injuries, including two broken teeth.

The officer also confirmed that another male, who was along with Mr Kelly and is not before the court, was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to cause GBH.

She also accepted that witnesses have reported that Mr Kelly had made a ‘threat to kill anyone who went to the police’.

There was no application for bail and the brothers were remanded in custody to appear again via video link on March 29th.

The judge heard that identification was an issue in the case and he granted an order which bans the publication of any photo of the defendants in the public arena, including social media.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that they have arrested a 17 year old male in the city in connection to the murder. He remains in police custody at this time.