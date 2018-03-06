Three men arrested following searches relating to ongoing INLA activity

Three men have been arrested in Derry today following a number of planned searches in relation to ongoing INLA activity.

The three men, aged 30, 36 and 44 have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A quantity of suspected cannabis, a sum of cash and INLA paraphernalia was seized during the searches carried out by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, accompanied by local officers from Strand Road and Maydown.

Detective Inspector Lynne Knox said: “Many areas face challenges from organised criminal gangs with paramilitary connections and those who are involved in this type of criminality do not represent the interests of the community.”

The PSNI are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland, HM Revenue & Customs and the National Crime Agency have established the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to tackle criminality linked to paramilitarism as part of the Executive’s action plan on tackling paramilitary activity, criminality and organised crime.