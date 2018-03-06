The target was to get to just the finish line – Jason Black after his 1,000km unsupported race in Oman

Jason Black has returned from Oman after completing a self-supported ultra-cycling race.

The race covered 1,000km and 9,000m of elevation in the south-east Arabian Peninsula to include the Hajar Mountains, the spectacular Jebel Shams Pass, the Ash Sharqiyah Desert and Arabian Seaside Roads. Temperatures during the race were over 30 degrees Celsius.

The Letterkenny man was in second place before punctures halted his progress, one of them costing him seven hours, though he still finished in seventh place. 100 athletes from 22 different countries took part in the event.

Black joined John Breslin on Around the North West today to discuss his amazing feat…