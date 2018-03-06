Stronger measures needed to tackle ‘vast’ illegal dumping in Derry

There are calls for stronger enforcement’s to be implemented to tackle what’s been described as vast illegal landfill dumping in Derry.

It’s after new figures show that while up to 750,000 tonnes of waste were illegally dumped in the Northern Ireland over the last ten years, there have only been 66 convictions in the same period.

Local Cllr. Sandra Duffy says there are a number of places in and around the city that have been identified as illegal dumping sites but are still being used on a regular basis: