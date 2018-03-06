Quigley to face Daniel Rosario in Boston comeback fight

Jason Quigley will face Puerto Rican Daniel Rosario (13-0, 10 KO’s) in his long-awaited return to the ring on Easter Saturday.

Quigley hasn’t fought since he injured his hand last March in a points victory against Glen Tapia to win the NABF middleweight title.

It will be the Ballybofey man’s first bout under new trainer Dominic Ingle after his move from California to Sheffield.

Quigley is looking forward to fighting in front of a big Irish crowd in Boston, and promises to put on a great show in the co-main event.

The 10 round main event on the night sees IBA and NABA Super Welterweight Champion Mark ‘Bazooka’ DeLuca (20-0, 12 KOs) face Michael Moore (15-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland Ohio.

The event will be held on Easter Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Marina Bay Sportsplex in Quincy, Mass and tickets are on sale now.