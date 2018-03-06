Number of people waiting to be admitted to LUH rises significantly

The number of people waiting to be admitted to Letterkenny University Hospital has jumped significantly today with 24 people waiting for a bed there this morning.

It’s up 17 on yesterdays figure of 7.

Five people were waiting on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 19 were waiting on wards.

Cork University Hospital along with University Hospital Galway were the joint most overcrowded hospitals today with 52 people waiting for a bed at each hospital respectively.

Nationally, there were 620 people waiting at hospitals across the country this morning.