No water restrictions to be put in place tonight in Donegal

Irish Water have confirmed no water restrictions will be in place in Donegal tonight.

However, the utility says consumption levels are still high with customers urged to turn off taps and conserve.

Irish Water will continue to monitor water demand across the county over the coming days and decisions will be taken each afternoon as to whether night time restrictions need to be implemented.

Up to eight repair teams are being mobilised daily since last week in the county where dozens of major leaks were fixed, and many more minor leaks were also repaired.