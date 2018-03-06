Michael Carroll not involved with Donegal

Michael Carroll has become the latest player to leave the Donegal senior panel.

Carroll, who was a regular in the team last year, has been used sparingly so far in 2018.

His departure brings to three, the number of players who have cut short their time in the squad – along with Eoin McHugh and more recently, goalkeeper Peter Boyle.

Gaoth Dobhair man Carroll was an influential part of his clubs victory in the Ulster U21 Tournament last month.

Donegal return to action this Saturday night with their re-arranged Division One meeting with Tyrone in Healy park in Omagh.