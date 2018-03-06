Loganair to take over Derry – Glasgow route in October

It’s been confirmed that Loganair will take over the Glasgow flight to Derry air service, after Ryanair confirmed they will discontinue the route later this year.

Scotland’s Airline, Loganair is launching a Glasgow to Derry air service after the recent Ryanair announcement to discontinue the route.

The regional carrier, which has a long history of operating between the two cities, will commence the link on Sunday 28 October – the day after Ryanair’s service ceases.

Operating five days per week, Loganair will utilise a 33-seat Saab 340 aircraft on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a larger, 50-capacity Saab 2000 aircraft used for Sunday evening services.

Services will depart Glasgow at 10.55am on Mondays and Saturdays, arriving in Derry 50 minutes later at 11.45am. The return trip from Derry will take to the skies at 12.15pm.

The Thursday, Friday and Sunday services leave Glasgow at 6.55pm, with return flights leaving Northern Ireland’s second largest city at 8.15pm.

Lead-in fares for the route begin at £49.99 each way and all Loganair fares include a 20kg complimentary baggage allowance and complimentary in-flight refreshments. Extra flights will be added around key travel times including Christmas and New Year to meet demand.

Loganair first served Derry in April 1979, becoming the first airline to operate to City of Derry Airport at the time.

Jonathan Hinkles, Managing Director at Loganair said: “Glasgow to Derry has always been a really popular route, given the close connections between the residents of the two cities.

“We’re delighted to be returning to a route which we first initiated all those years ago, while also ensuring its continuation following Ryanair’s recent announcement. We very much hope that our decision to secure the future of this air link will be of keen interest to those with family ties and football affiliations, as well as people with business in the two regions.”

Derry becomes Loganair’s 12th destination from Glasgow, the home base for Scotland’s Airline. Loganair has added Guernsey and Donegal to its Glasgow network this year and will also resume non-stop flights in May from Glasgow to Bergen in Norway for a second summer season.

Francois Bourienne, Glasgow Airport Commercial Director, said: “We are thrilled our long-standing airline partner Loganair has made the decision to step in to operate a regular service to Derry.

“The Northern Irish city is a consistently-popular destination with our passengers and the announcement that Loganair will operate five services per week is very welcome news indeed.”

Regional & City Airport’s Contracts Director, Clive Coleman, said “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Scottish Airline, Loganair, back to City of Derry Airport. Loganair, was a key partner in the airport’s early years and we are very pleased to announce their return.”

Tickets will be on sale from xxx and available via www.loganair.co.uk

About Loganair

Loganair, Scotland’s Airline, serves 28 destinations in the UK together with international services to Dublin and Bergen. The airline operates over 1,000 flights every week with a fleet of 30 aircraft ranging eight to 50 passenger seats. It carries around 800,000 passengers every year on its scheduled service network, which provides lifeline services within the Highlands and Islands and beyond.

Loganair is a codeshare partner of British Airways and bmi Regional. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Airline Investments Ltd, a UK company which also owns sister airline bmi Regional, operating a fleet of 20 Embraer Regional Jets on routes in the UK and Europe.

Loganair employs 680 staff, the vast majority of whom live and work in Scotland. Its only operating base outside Scotland is at Norwich, where two aircraft and 30 staff are stationed.

Founded in 1962, Loganair operated under a franchise agreement with British Airways between 1994 and 2008 and then with Flybe from 2008 to 2017. From 1 September 2017, Loganair began operating under its own brand name once again, introducing a new reservations system and website and a new distinctly Scottish identity with tartan tails on its aircraft, new uniforms for its aircrew and ground staff