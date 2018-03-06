Letterkenny Rovers handed home game in FAI Intermediate Cup Semi Final

Letterkenny Rovers will play Firhouse Clover in the semi final of the FAI Intermediate Cup and the Ulster Senior League side will have home advantage in the last four.

The semi final draw took place this morning at Abbotstown and Rovers have been handed Leinster Senior League opposition once again.

Rovers, who are looking to make the final for the 2nd time in three seasons beat Home Farm in the previous round.

When Letterkenny made the final in 2016 they lost to Crumlin United, Firhouse beat Crumlin in the quarter finals of this years competition.

The game will be played at Leckview Park in Letterkenny on Sunday 25th March.

The winners of UCD and Maynooth University and Avondale and Dublin Bus will meet in the other semi final.