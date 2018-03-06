Leagues in Donegal to start Easter Weekend

The 2018 All-County League season in Donegal will get underway with a double round of games over the Easter weekend.

The first round of fixtures have been fixed for Good Friday (March 30th) with the second round two days later on Easter Sunday April 1st.

And the format of the league structure is to remain more or less the same this year.

Last night, Donegal County Committee voted to back the existing All-County Football Leagues – but with one change. There will be six ‘Star Games’ but after they are used up, the league will continue to a finish before 1st September.

The decision comes after lengthy discussions; and specially arranged forums for clubs and players which were held before Christmas.

The Star Games are matches that are played without the involvement of county players.

Once the Star Game fixtures are complete this year – the league fixtures will continue where possible and be completed by the end of August.

In other news, the draw for the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior Championship draw will take place on Saturday March 24th.

The draws will also take place for the Senior C, Intermediate and Junior Championships as well as the U-21 championship and senior hurling championship