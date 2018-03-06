Harps Ask For Support From Fans and Businesses

Finn Harps are asking supporters and businesses to back them as they look to finally get their new season under way at Finn Park against Shelbourne on Friday night.

The club launched a pre-season draw with a top prize of a €2000 holiday voucher and €1000 spending money to be drawn at the second home league game of the season, which is now the Wexford match on March 23rd. “The postponements have meant we haven’t got the tickets into the hands of a lot of supporters or indeed get sold tickets back, so it will take place at the Wexford game.

Tickets are also available via FinnHarps.com, and all entrants will receive email confirmation before the draw takes place.” said Harps chairman Sean Quinn.

The club are also launching a draw aimed at businesses, with the winners getting their company logo on the back of the Harps shirts for the 2018 season.

“It’s a great opportunity for a business to get a lot of exposure for a very low price, the reach the club has, both through traditional and social media is very substantial” said Harps Chairman Sean Quinn. Entry to the draw costs €100. Contact commercial@finnharps.com for details of this draw or the other commercial packages available.