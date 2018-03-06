Gardai not treating fatal fire in Inishowen as suspicious

Gardai say they are not treating the death of man killed in a house fire in Inishowen as suspicious.

Former school teacher Gerry McCabe was discovered dead on Saturday morning after neighbours became concerned for his welfare.

It’s understood that the blaze was localised in the kitchen area of the house and it’s suspected that a gas heater may have been the cause.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr. Jack Murray is a former pupil of Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana where Mr. McCabe taught for many years: