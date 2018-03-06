Formal announcement on Glenties wastewater treatment plant expected next week

Irish Water say that it will make a formal announcement on plans for a new wastewater treatment plant in Glenties next week.

It’s understood that a contractor has been appointed to carry out upgraded works with the project currently in the design phase with work expected to be completed by October of this year.

Chairperson of the Glenties Community Development Group Brian Carr was speaking on the Nine Til Noon Show earlier and says while this seems like positive news he remains sceptical, as the project has been in the pipeline for some time: