Young people seek input in Brexit debate

A report reflecting young people’s attitudes to Brexit will be presented to members of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly at it’s next meeting.

The report follows a conference where over 100 young people gathered to discuss the issue, with the Chioldren’s Ombudsman saying he wants the document to feed into decisions on areas such as education, child protection, freedom of movement, family life and health.

It’s Our Brexit Too: Children’s Rights, Children’s Voices is the outcome of a unique cross-border conference hosted by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office and the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People.

It represents the views of 120 young people from both sides of the island who came together to explore how Brexit could affect them.

A group of young people will hand the report to Brexit MPs and officials in Westminster today and will present to the All Party Parliamentary Group on a Better Brexit for Children and Young People.

Dr Niall Muldoon, Ombudsman for Children in Ireland hopes this report will influence discussions and planning for Brexit and that all the key players, both in the UK and in the ‘European 27’ will take on board the voices of this most important cohort of society when determining the final look of a post Brexit world.