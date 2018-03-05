Retired Chief Exec of KFO calls for transparency in Brexit fishing negotiations

The retired Chief Executive of the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation and former Chairman of Bord Iascaigh Mhara is calling on Minister Michael Creed to make things transparent for fishermen in relation to Brexit fishing negotiations.

Joey Murrin says fishermen have been left in the dark over the negotiations and is urging the Minister to state their position.

He says the fishing industry needs transparency on the future prospects for the industry which is vital for coastal communities in Ireland: