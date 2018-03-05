No compelling safety / technical reasons disallowing trains enter Waterside railway station – Translink

The controversy over proposals for Derry’s historic Waterside railway station continue.

A Pre-Determination Hearing in the Guildhall last week was told by Translink representatives that there are no compelling safety or technical reasons for keeping trains out of the station.

Previous statements from Translink reported that due to technical and safety regulations trains entering the station were ruled out with trains to arrive and depart from new platforms outside the building.

Into the West Spokesperson is Eamonn McCann: