Irish Water to impose restrictions tonight on Rosses Regional Supply

Irish Water working in partnership with Donegal County Council are advising customers supplied by the Rosses Regional Water Supply that there will be restrictions imposed on the scheme tonight from 11pm until 7am due to an excessive demand on the scheme.

The townlands which will be affected by the restrictions are Meenalough, Knockfola, Ardnaowen, Carrick and Corveen.

Irish Water say up to eight repair teams are being mobilised daily since last week in Co Donegal where in excess of 30 major leaks were fixed, and many more minor leaks were also repaired.

This meant the utility was able to withdraw restrictions on five scheme that were partly shut off on previous nights.

Irish Water say the fixing of leaks also helped maintain supplies on many other schemes where demand had increased due to the extreme weather.

The utility will continue to monitor water demand across the county over the coming days and decisions will be taken daily as to whether night time restrictions need to be implemented.

Customers are being asked to conserve water by turning off taps, both inside and outside, limiting usage of washing machines and dishwashers where possible and taking showers instead of baths, to avoid reservoirs emptying and water pressure to homes and businesses being affected.

High demand is still being registered in the follow water supply schemes: Letterkenny, Milford, Fanad East, Fanad West, Eddie Fullerton Pollan Dam, Inishowen West Meendoran, East Inishowen, Buncrana, Frosses Inver, Donegal Eske, and Owenteskina, due to, more than likely, taps being left running in peoples’ properties and on farms.