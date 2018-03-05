Irish Water lifts restrictions but urges ongoing conservation

Irish Water and Donegal County Council say no restrictions are currently being placed on public water supplies in the county, but people are being urged to conserve water.

Up to eight repair teams were mobilised in Donegal over the weekend, fixing in excess of of 30 major leaks and many more minor leaks.

There were some restrictions imposed on the supplies at Creeslough and Dunfanaghy, Gortahork and Falcarragh, Lough Mourne, the Rosses and Lettermacaward on Friday and Saturday, but they were lifted last night.

Irish Water says high demand is still being registered in the follow water supply schemes: Letterkenny, Milford, Fanad East, Fanad West, Eddie Fullerton Pollan Dam, Inishowen West Meendoran, East Inishowen, Buncrana, Frosses Inver, Donegal Eske, and Owenteskina, due to, more than likely, taps being left running in peoples’ properties and on farms.

Irish Water is appealing to customers to turn off taps and check for leaks on their own properties and in holiday homes and unoccupied premises and to report them to Irish Water’s customer care helpline on 1850 278 278. Irish Water is appealing to any customers with external taps to ensure that these are securely turned off as we try to protect the levels of our reservoirs and secure drinking water for local communities. A continuous flow from an external tap over a 24 hour period could use the equivalent of the daily water usage of 40 households.

People are being urged to conserve water by turning off taps, limiting usage of washing machines and dishwashers where possible and taking showers instead of baths.

Irish Water says this will avoid reservoirs emptying and water pressure to homes and businesses being affected.