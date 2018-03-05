INMO seek a State of Emergency declaration in the health service

February saw a total of 477 people waiting for in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital, according to figures published this morning by the INMO.

That’s a 24% increase on February 2017, and higher than the national average increase of 19%.

The INMO is now calling for the first two weeks of March to be declaredan emergency period in the Irish public health service.

The organisation the pressure already on the system was worsened by last week’s severe weather, particularly in terms of its impact on staff.

Maura Hickey is the INMO’s Industrial Relations Officer in Donegal…………..