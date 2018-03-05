GAA confirm details for weekend refixed matches

The G-A-A have revealed their revised schedule for the League games that fell victim to the weather this past weekend.

Saturday night will see the Division 1 meeting of Tyrone and Donegal at Healy Park in Omagh where there’ll be a 7pm throw-in.

At the same time in Division Two, Cavan welcome Down to Kingspan Breffni.

The Derry footballers are also out on Saturday evening where they’ll play Armagh at the Athletics Grounds.

Dublin’s Division One clash with Kerry will be played at Croke Park on Sunday with a 4pm start.

At 2, Mayo go to Newbridge to face Kildare.

While at 12.30, Galway take on Monaghan in Salthill.

That game is part of a double-bill at Pearse Stadium where Galway’s hurlers face their co-leaders in Division 1B, Limerick.

The Donegal hurlers will play Armagh in Division 2b at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday 11th at 2.30pm.

At the same time Derry will meet Wicklow in Aughrim.

In Division 3a at 2pm Tyrone will play Longford at Pearse Park.