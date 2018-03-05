Extension granted to question two men in connection with Karol Kelly murder

Detectives have been granted a 36 hour extension to question two men in connection with the murder of 35 year old Karol Kelly.

The two men, aged 19 and 20 were arrested yesterday and remain in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

A 27 year old man who was also arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Mr Kelly, a father of five from Rosemount Avenue, was stabbed to death during an altercation involving a number of men in the Grafton Street area at around 2:40am yesterday morning.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “Karol’s murder has caused widespread shock and distress within the Creggan area, particularly for those who witnessed this violent and senseless attack. The community in the Grafton Street area may hold vital information which could help to establish the circumstances surrounding Karol’s murder. I would like to thank the community for the help they have provided so far and would appeal to those with any information to contact detectives at Strand Road police station.

Detective Superintendent Murphy says he is particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the Grafton Street or Park Avenue areas of Derry yesterday morning between 2.30am and 3am. This includes people who were in the area prior to the altercation taking place and also anyone who witnessed the murder.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 243 04/03/18.