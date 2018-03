The PSNI is urging anyone in the Grafton Street or Park Avenue areas of Derry between 2.30am and 3am yesterday to contact them.

It follows the death of 35 year old father of five Karol Kelly following a stabbing incident in Grafton Street in the early hours of yesterday.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan knew Mr Kelly well.

On the Nine til Noon Show a short time ago, he spoke to Greg Hughes……..